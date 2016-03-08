Italy, Mancini names 29-man squad: three big surprises
08 November at 17:00
Ahead of games against Bosnia and Armenia in the Euros 2020 qualification, Roberto Mancini has named his 29-man Italy squad (via Calciomercato.com). There are three big surprises in the list, namely Castrovilli, Cistana and Orsolini.
After winning all of their first eight games in the group stage, the Azzurri have already secured their spot in the Euros next summer. Therefore, Mancini has been able to experiment a bit with the team selection, for obvious reasons.
The three surprises are Catrovilli, Cistane and Orsolini. All three have done very well at the start of this season and certainly deserve their spot in the squad. It remains to be seen if they will get any game time, though it seems likely given Italy's situation in the group.
The game against Bosnia, which is played away from home, will take place on Friday next week. Italy will finish the group off with a game in front of the home crowd, taking on Armenia on Monday in two weeks.
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Andrea Cistana (Brescia), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).
Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Frello Filho Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Rolando Mandragora (Udinese), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain). Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shangai Shenhua), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
