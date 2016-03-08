Italy, Mancini reveals what he wants from Azzurri ahead of Portugal clash
15 November at 14:00Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Italian national team, spoke to Rai Sport ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Nations League battle between the Azzurri and Portugal at San Siro:
“At the beginning of the tournament our goal was to try to reach the final phase of the Nations League. We lost in Portugal by playing a very young team, a defeat that could have been there, but now we have the chance to beat them at San Siro, we have to think about this, then we will see what happens in Portugal-Poland.
“Our first goal is to play a good match, to play well as we did in the last two matches. I want to see a team that attacks above all for the San Siro crowd, a stadium that fills up every time Italy arrives and this is important.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments