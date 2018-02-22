

"Balotelli? He is an Italian player, we will definitely talk to him. We want him to be as good as when he played in the Euros under Prandelli.



"Pirlo? With Costacurta and Oriali we talked about it, now we'll meet him and then we can see what he wants to do.



"My objectives? I would like to be a serious coach. I would like to re-build this National team and bring it back to the higher levels. The Euros will be a definite goal.

"The quality of Italy? We have won four World Cups. I believe that even now, the National team can count on quality players, albeit young players. It will take some time, but we can do it.



"Buffon? We'll talk to each other about the Turin match and we'll see.

"My formation? It's hard to say because I haven't seen the players yet. I want to have the best formation for my players.



"The fans? When you train a club and fail to reach a goal there is a limited group of supporters who criticise you, However, here there are 50 million angry people, but when you reach your goals it's better. We have to get the national team closer to the fans, this is important.