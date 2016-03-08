Italy, Mancini set to exclude two big name strikers in his Italy squad announcement today

Today is the day that Italy National Team Manager, Roberto Mancini, will name his squad ahead of the 2020 European Championships qualification double header against Finland and Lichtenstein. The matches take place on March 23rd in Udine, and March 26th in Parma respectively.

The early indications are however, that he will make two sensational decisions. Yes, according to the Corriere dello Sport, neither Andrea Belotti nor Mario Balotelli will be named in his squad.

Belotti scored twice in the last match and is in an excellent run of form with Torino, while Balotelli is also in great form since signing for Marseille, with 5 goals in 7 appearances, following his move from Nice in the January transfer window.