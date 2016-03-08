Italy, Mancini: "This is why I made some changes..."

Roberto Mancini spoke to the press ahead of the Portugal vs Italy game, here is what he had to say (via Rai Sport): " We have to have the right mentality and we have to play well in all phases of the game. Caldara and Romagnoli are very talented and I am sure they are happy to start tonight. We played not long ago so this is why I made so many changes. We need to have fresh legs. Immobile? Hopefully he has luck tonight...". You can click on our gallery section to view some Mancini-Italy pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.