Italy, Mancini: 'Three-four changes tomorrow, we are happy'

On the moment: "We are happy, we wanted to bring back enthusiasm we were able to do so through the team's performance. We have to work hard and improve, then more people will start liking the National team."

On the XI: "I will decide after the training, the physical condition of some players must be evaluated, but surely I will make a few changes. Maybe three-four, or more. The identity and attitude must always be the same, regardless of the opponent.



On the game: "A team has a real identity when it can face every game with the same concentration. We have to be more aggressive tomorrow, all the games must be played, just look at Brazil-Panama."