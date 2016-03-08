Italy, Mancini to recall Zaniolo but not Kean or Balotelli
02 October at 10:15Italy coach Roberto Mancini will announce the list of players called up for the Azzurri’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein on Friday, with Nicolo Zaniolo set to return, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
Mancini will take Zaniolo from the Under 21 squad, who have a crucial game against Ireland, with both Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali potentially set to be called up for the Azzurri’s second game against Liechtenstein.
Daniele De Rossi is still on stand-by, with Mancini potentially calling up the 36-year-old as long as he is fit. Other players who haven’t featured heavily for the national team will be called up later in November in the games against Bosnia and Armenia, such as Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli, Genoa’s Andrea Pinamonti and Brescia’s Mario Balotelli.
There is also a chance that Mancini chooses to start Torino’s Salvatore Sirigu over Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, due to Sirigu’s incredible form in the league so far this season.
Here is the potential list of players Mancini could call up:
Goalkeepers: Sirigu, Donnarumma, Meret, Gollini.
Defenders: Bonucci, Romagnoli, Acerbi, Izzo, Mancini, Spinazzola, Florenzi, D'Ambrosio, Emerson.
Midfielders: Jorginho, Verratti, Barella, Sensi, Cristante, Zaniolo (De Rossi in doubt; Tonali for the second match).
Forwards: Belotti, Immobile, Lasagna (Kean for the second), Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Insigne, El Shaarawy.
Apollo Heyes
