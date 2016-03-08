Italy, Mancini: 'We could've scored more...'

Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport after the Greece-Italy 0-3 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I don't think that this was our best performance. Even so, we started strong and kept improving which is important and in the end, we did pretty well. We can still improve that's for sure. Why didn't we score a fourth goal in the second half? That's what I was thinking. We sat back a bit too much and weren't very clinical with our chances. Greece did create a few dangerous chances in the second half and they could've scored. Inisgne? He seemed to be in great shape so I went with him. It wasn't easy to leave players like Quagliarella and Bernardeschi on the bench but it happens. Euro 2020? I think that we are doing well and that we are a little bit ahead of schedule but there is still a lot of work to be done...'. More to come on the matter...