Italy, Mancini: 'We have to watch out for Pjanic...'

Roberto Mancini spoke to the press in his Italy-Bosnia press-conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'I will make a few changes compared to our side that played against Greece but I won't make many. We have a lot of good players so it's hard to choose. I will get some indications after our training sessions and make a final decision then. Strikers? It's true that our strikers haven't been scoring as much of late so let's hope they can soon find the back of the net. Belotti? He did great in Athens, he will eventually score. Bosnia? They are a good team, they will want to bounce back after the Finland loss. We will have to watch out for Miralem Pjanic, he is a great player. Bosnia will be motivated so we know that we will have to give it our all. There are no easy games at this point. FIFA Rankings? Well we want to keep on winning so that we can keep on climbing up the standings. Conte to Inter and Sarri to Juve? It is great for the Serie A....' . More to come...