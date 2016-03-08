Italy, Mancini: 'We need to score goals...'

Azzurri NT boss Roberto Mancini spoke to Rai Sport after the Portugal-Italy 1-0 game (as Milan owned forward André Silva scored the game winning goal), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Performance? Well I think that the players gave it their all today. Even so, we have to find ways to score goals. Nations league? Well we still have to grow a lot. We have many young players in our team and they will have to keep playing important minutes to develop. Physical conditions? We have to do better under this aspect too. When our legs will be in good shape, I am sure we will be much better. Goals? Well as I have said, we have to score goals. This has been a problem and we want to try and fix it as soon as possible. Let's see...".



