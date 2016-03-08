Italy name squad for U21 euros - Juve and Inter targets called up
06 June at 19:45Italy have named their official squad for the U21 European Championships that kick-off next week. The tournament is being held in Italy and San Marino and the Azzurri will be looking to bring the trophy home on their own turf.
The squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Emil Audero (Sampdoria), Alex Meret (Napoli), Lorenzo Montipò (Benevento);
Defenders: Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo), Alessandro Bastoni (Parma), Kevin Bonifazi (Spal), Arturo Calabresi (Bologna), Federico Dimarco (Parma), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Giuseppe Pezzella (Genoa), Filippo Romagna (Cagliari);
Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Rolando Mandragora (Udinese), Alessandro Murgia (Spal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma);
Attackers: Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Moise Bioty Kean (Juventus), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Andrea Pinamonti (Frosinone).
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments