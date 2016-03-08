



Italy (4-3-3): Perin; Zappacosta, Rugani, Romagnoli, Criscito; Cristante, Jorginho, Bonaventura; Verdi, Belotti, Insigne.



Netherlands (5-3-2): Cillesen; Hateboer, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind, Vilhena; Vormer, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Babel, Depay.

READ MORE: The latest Italian football news Verdi perhaps got the best chance of the first half as he was left with only the goalkeeper to beat, eventually failing to convert the chance as Cillesen made a good save. Minutes later, Criscito pounced on Bonaventura's corner, however, the attempt was cleared off the line. The scores remained level into the half-time break.

Italy created loads of chances in the first half, and arguably should've taken the lead, missing about three clear-cut chances.However, Belotti saw his strike ruled out in the 3rd minute after the referee decided to change his decision, having initially given the goal.