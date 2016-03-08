Italy-Poland: Official line-ups

19 June at 20:45
After the very important debut win against Spain, y's U-21 side is back on the field for the second match of the group. Today's opponent is coach Poland, who beat Belgium 3-2 in the first race.
 
Italy (4-3-3): Meret; Adjapong, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Mandragora, Pellegrini; Orsolini, Cutrone, Chiesa.

Poland (5-4-1): ​Grabara; Fila, Wieteska, Bielik, Bochniewicz, Pestka; Jagiello, Zurkowski, Dziczek, Szymanski; Kownacki.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.