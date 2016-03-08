Italy-Poland: Official line-ups

Italy (4-3-3): Meret; Adjapong, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Mandragora, Pellegrini; Orsolini, Cutrone, Chiesa.



Poland (5-4-1): ​Grabara; Fila, Wieteska, Bielik, Bochniewicz, Pestka; Jagiello, Zurkowski, Dziczek, Szymanski; Kownacki.

After the very important debut win against Spain, y's U-21 side is back on the field for the second match of the group. Today's opponent is coach Poland, who beat Belgium 3-2 in the first race.