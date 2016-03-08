Italy-Portugal, Bonucci hits back: ‘The mothers of imbeciles are always pregnant’
17 November at 23:31Italy were held by a brave Portugal at San Siro this evening, as the European Champions dug their heels in and withstood the Italian siege. The match finished 0-0 and sees Portugal progress from their group into the UEFA Nations League semi-finals to be held next summer.
Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus and Italy defender, was booed by some fans at San Siro this evening, with the Italian responding after the match to Rai Sport: “The mother of imbeciles is always pregnant. I have the confidence of the manager and my teammates and that's what matters.”
Speaking on the match, Bonucci said “We tried, especially in the first half we did well, created those 2-3 goal balls that could take us to the advantage then they have a little taken away from the sources of play and in the second half we dropped our performance. We lack a bit of nastiness to win the matches. Bernardo Silva on Verratti and Jorginho limited us in the second half, they have closed the sources of the game.”
