Italy-Portugal, Chiellini: ‘Lack of goals no problem, we are growing’
17 November at 23:33Italy failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals this evening after being held to a 0-0 deadlock by European champions Portugal at San Siro. Roberto Mancini’s side started the game strong but grew frustrated with the Portuguese wall that was put up. A wasteful first half saw Leonardo Bonucci and Ciro Immobile miss good chances, whilst captain Giorgio Chiellini made some vital tackles to stop Portuguese coutner-attacks.
Speaking to Rai Sport after the game, Chiellini said the following:
‘There was a special atmosphere tonight, it was a pity, we played with great quality, we will have to be better in the future to unlock these games, and in the final part we had little clarity that made us take too many counterattacks. The lack of goals is not a problem, it's just randomness: the base is there, we're growing, now the goal is the qualification for the European Championship.”
