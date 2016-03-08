Italy-Portugal: confirmed line-ups and live updates
17 November at 19:51Roberto Mancini’s Italy host Portugal at San Siro this evening in the UEFA Nations League. Tonight is a must-win game for the Azzurri, with qualification for the next round out of sight if Portugal win or draw.
Italy have won once, drawn once and lost once in their UEFA Nations League campaign so far, sitting in 2nd place in the group with 4 points from 3 games. Portugal, meanwhile, sit 2 points above the Azzurri, in 1st place, with 2 wins and 6 points from 2 games. Therefore, if Italy win tonight, Portugal can still qualify for the next round, if they can beat Poland in a match they would be expected to win. A two goal win would give Italy enough goal difference to secure a place in the next stage if Portugal draw with Poland.
Confirmed line-ups:
Italy: Donnarumma; Biraghi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Florenzi; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Insigne, Immobile, Chiesa
Portugal: Patricio, Cancelo, Dias, Fonte, Mario Rui; Ruben Neves, Pizzi, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva; Bruma, Andre Silva
