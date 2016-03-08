Italy-Portugal: fans boo Bonucci at San Siro
17 November at 21:10Italy are currently playing against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, as the Azzurri play a must-win game at San Siro. Roberto Mancini has opted for a near full-strength side, with experienced defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini starring at the back.
Bonucci is coming under fire from some parts of the Italian crowd, it seems, as some fans are booing the Italian every time he touches the ball. The likely cause of this is AC Milan fans in the San Siro, still shocked at their former captain’s behaviour, leaving the club to return to Juventus after just a year away from the Bianconeri.
Bonucci left Milan as part of the deal which saw Mattia Caldara sign for Milan in return and Gonzalo Higuain coming to the Rossoneri on loan with an option to buy. A complicated deal but one which Milan had to sacrifice their captain to complete, strengthening their rivals in the process.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments