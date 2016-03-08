Italy-Portugal, HT review: will wasteful Azzurri rue missed chances?
17 November at 21:38The referee has brought to an end the first half of football in the match between Italy and Portugal at San Siro. Italy must win tonight to stay in with a chance of qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Nations League and the Azzurri have looked strong heading into half-time.
Italy have registered ten attempts on goal, just one of which on-target. Portugal, in comparison have had just two shots, neither of which truly tested Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy have had several good opportunities, with Ciro Immobile missing two good chances and Leonardo Bonucci heading a free header wide from a set piece.
Bonucci has been booed by the Italy fans, with it thought this could be down to the AC Milan fans in the crowd at their stadium. Roberto Mancini will be hoping for a more clinical second-half from his side, with the three points absolutely vital.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments