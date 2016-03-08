Italy-Portugal, Joao Mario: ‘Italy were excellent, San Siro my home’
17 November at 23:40Italy battled Portugal in the UEFA Nations League this evening, with Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri being held to a 0-0 draw by Fernando Santos’ side at San Siro. On the Portuguese side, coming on as a substitute and injecting a lot of quality into a lacklustre Portugal, Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is no stranger to San Siro. Speaking to Sport TV after the game, Joao Mario said the following:
“We have challenged an excellent team, we knew it would be a difficult match, the first part was theirs, but in the second we rebalanced the fortunes and we got an important point in a competition like this never think about a draw, we have faced an opponent who has merit for how he approached the game, but we got the qualification, we know it will be difficult to win the competition, we will face big teams, but we will try to win.
“San Siro? It is my home here in Italy, I was happy to play here with the shirt of Portugal.”
