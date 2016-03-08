Italy-Portugal, Jorginho escapes red card?
17 November at 22:15Italy are currently playing Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and the score stands level at 0-0. Italy could be down to ten men too, as Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was booked for a bad foul that perhaps could have, or should have, been a red card offence.
After escaping past several players, Portuguse forward Bruma was brought down by the Italian midfielder, who went studs up on the Leipzig man’s ankle. See the image for yourself below and decide if it should have been a red.
VÍDEO. La dura entrada de Jorginho sobre Bruma que provocó las quejas de Portugal. #UEFANationsLeague https://t.co/dpE6r6yKCg pic.twitter.com/IKjiGehOFI— Fútbol Mediaset (@FutbolMediaset) November 17, 2018
You can see all the best reaction to Jorginho’s foul in our gallery.
