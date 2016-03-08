Italy-Portugal, Mancini: ‘Portugal are superior to us so I’m satisfied’
17 November at 23:04Roberto Mancini’s Italy side were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal at San Siro this evening, despite the Azzurri being dominant in the UEFA Nations League clash. Italy wasted a host of chances, with Ciro Immobile especially to blame, having at least three good opportunities to give Italy a three points that would have put them in with a chance of qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals. Speaking to the press after the game, Italy head coach Roberto Mancini said the following:
“Our opposition? Portugal are a superior team to us, so I'm satisfied.”
“In football you have to score,” explains the coach, “We played a great game, especially a great first half, where we dominated. From the 70th minute our energy dropped, but it is physiological. We have to improve at the end and do something more to win. Too bad because we had so many chances to win it tonight.”
