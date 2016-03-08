Italy, Premier League defender sets sights on international return

13 November at 16:00
When Angelo Ogbonna joined West Ham for €11m in the summer of 2015, the Italian centre-back had little way of telling that the following year would mark his last international appearance for nearly another three years at a minimum. Ogbonna last played for Italy in 2016, being a part of the squad for Euro 2016 and playing just once, in a 1-0 group stage defeat to Ireland.
 
Speaking to Sky Sport, Ogbonna revealed his aim to return to the Italian national team:
 
“Italy is a goal for me. At West Ham we are going through a difficult period but I always think of the National team. There are many good players and the competition is high: it is not me who makes the choices but I apply for the call-up.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Torino

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.