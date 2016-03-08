Italy, Premier League defender sets sights on international return
13 November at 16:00When Angelo Ogbonna joined West Ham for €11m in the summer of 2015, the Italian centre-back had little way of telling that the following year would mark his last international appearance for nearly another three years at a minimum. Ogbonna last played for Italy in 2016, being a part of the squad for Euro 2016 and playing just once, in a 1-0 group stage defeat to Ireland.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Ogbonna revealed his aim to return to the Italian national team:
“Italy is a goal for me. At West Ham we are going through a difficult period but I always think of the National team. There are many good players and the competition is high: it is not me who makes the choices but I apply for the call-up.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments