Italy qualify for Under 19 Euro 2020
16 November at 23:02Goals for Inter starlet Sebastiano Esposito and Roma player Alessio Riccardi helped Italy defeat Cyprus 2-0 and qualifiy to the elite phase of the European Championship that will take place in March all be it with one round to spare.
Esposito spoke after the match:
"We have created many scoring opportunities especially in the first part of the first half, in which we have ground a good game. We are a great group and it is great to feel part of this team".
Italy face Slovakia on Tuesday and still require a win if they are to take first place in their group standings.
Anthony Privetera
