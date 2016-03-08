Italy recall Belotti, Balotelli for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Italy have recalled Torino striker Andrea Belotti and former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.



The squad was announced for just two games of the qualifiers which will be played on June 8 and June 11 against Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The only major exclusion from the squad was Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, who will miss out despite having a decent season for his club where he has scored 14 goals in the league campaign.



Squad:

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno.

Defenders: Biraghi, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio, Emerson Palmieri, Florenzi, Izzo, Mancini, Romagnoli, Spinazzola.

Midfielders:Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Sensi, Verratti, Zaniolo.

Attackers: Belotti , Bernardeschi, Church, El Shaarawy, Insigne, Grifo, Kean, Pavoletti, Quagliarella.

