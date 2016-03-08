Italy return for De Rossi? The details, plus Roma renewal on the cards
01 July at 14:20Daniele De Rossi has only played in two jerseys, the Giallorossi of Roma and the Azzurri of the national team. And, as Il Tempo writes, he is destined to continue with both.
We start with the Italian National team: there has been contact with Mancini before the three upcoming friendlies. His choice is to stay at home but to meet again. Then, in September, is the Nations League challenge against Poland, and DDR, if it works out, may play a part.
Not only the first games but possibly also a new two-year period in the national team jersey. De Rossi has given his availability for the team, as he is dreaming of playing once again in the blue shirt of Italy in an important competition, with his goal to be at Euro 2020.
Roma Renewal - And here De Rossi’s renewal takes over. The player has an expiring contract with the Giallorossi club and wants to renew for another season. An appointment with Monchi is fixed in the late season, with the sporting director ready to satisfy him.
Click here for more transfer news from around Europe
Go to comments