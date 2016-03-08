Italy's far right deputy PM advises board how to run Milan
01 June at 16:00Italian politician Matteo Salvini is no stranger to the headlines. For all intents and purposes, Salvini is the Italian equivalent of Nigel Farage and, as well as acting serving deputy prime minister of the country, Salvini is the leader of Italy's far right party the Lega Nord. Salvini is also a die-hard AC Milan fan and often takes to the papers to comment on goings on at his favourite club.
Speaking from Potenza today, Salvini took the time to offer his advice to those running Milan, as he attempts to tell them what they need to do to take the club forward.
"I hope that the club has ideas, something it has not had in recent year . Beyond the coach, who is important, on the pitch the players count; either they buy someone who is a game changer or I see them doing badly for the next few years. I hope from Milan to return to rejoice at least once in a while."
