Italy's Interior Minister comments on Milan's Europa League exclusion

Matteo Salvini, Minister of the Interior and Rossoneri fan, commented on the exclusion of Milan from the Europa League on 'Un giorno da Pecora' on Rai Radio1 by stating that "At least they focus on the league".





“Yes, it is similar to the European Infringement Procedure. There are a few teams that freak out, spend and spread without problems. Just look at the buying campaigns of some French teams. With Italy, instead, they are always so precise ... ".



The controversial politician then had his say on Milan’s young goalkeeper Donnarumma.



"I would have already sold him. He is a great goalkeeper, but I am a romantic, and when there was the story that I go or I stay based on the millions of euros they pay me, the poetry had fallen".



