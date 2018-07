Italy coach Roberto Mancini says he does not miss being in charge of a Serie A club and explains why.“Do I miss Serie A on the day the fixtures come out? Why?” Roberto Mancini said to Gazzetta dello Sport.“The Nazionale is still something you aspire to as a coach, just as it is to wear the Azzurri shirt when you are a player.“There are some who prefer to have that daily relationship with the team and maybe, because of that, they don’t feel called to be a national team boss.“I felt ready for such an important experience. We have started on a journey and we want to take Italy back to being one of the main players in international football.”CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWSCLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS