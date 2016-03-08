Italy's Mancini reveals biggest difference between him and Chelsea manager Conte
28 June at 17:50When Antonio Conte was in charge of Italy, he used to have stages during the training sessions and now Italy coach Roberto Mancini says he will not repeat what the current Chelsea manager did with the Azzurri.
After leaving Juventus, Antonio Conte was appointed the Italy coach until the end of the European championship that took place in France two years ago. He joined the English Premier League club after leaving Italy.
"The problem of a coach is to respect the needs of clubs and move in that area. The internships or other things like that, I will adapt to the needs of the various clubs, because I will deal with players who have to play every three days and so it is complicated,” Roberto Mancini told Il Secolo XIX.
“But, I would like those few days that the players will spend with the national team were good days, of important training, done with enthusiasm, starting with the October friendly against Ukraine.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments