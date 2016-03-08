Italy's newspapers react to Icardi's return



Mauro Icardi is back with a bang. In the match against Genoa, the Argentine striker kept his cool, put the criticism, insults to one side and got the job done with a super performance, getting a goal and assist.



The performance was also rewarded by the top scores in Italy’s top newspapers. Here are some of the comments.



Gazzetta dello Sport 7.5: What does he have in place of the soul? Play as if nothing had happened: the emotion slams it on the pole, then won penalty, scored and assists to Perisic. Welcome back.



Corriere dello Sport 7: It is a game that you will remember for a long time and that starts badly, a goal is not wrong by him: he was alone in front of Radu and instead of placing the ball into the net he hits the post. From that moment on, however, Maurito returns to himself and shows how they had thrown away him.



Tuttosport 7.5: A of feelings hatched in the 53 days spent in limbo. When he does, however, take the pitch: he hits a post, he wins and converts the penalty (reached Vieri at 123 in the Nerazzurri goal ranking) and gives Perisic the assist for 3- 0 with a through ball. How much was he missing at Inter ...



Corriere della Sera 8: The return after 53 days is a triumph: the real Robocop is him. The controversy has slipped over him. He warms up with a post, converts the penalty with which he scores the 10th goal in A, serves the assist to Perisic of 3-0. A myth like Bobo Vieri reaches 123 goals. He missed so much ... Welcome back.



