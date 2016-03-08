Italy, Sirigu: 'Donnarumma deserves to be the starting goalkeeper'

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who featured for Italy last night in their 5-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their eighth Euro 2020 qualifying match last night, spoke to Italian media outlet Rai via Calciomercato.com to discuss Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma."The coach has been clear: Donnarumma is the first choice, I'm just behind. Gigio deserves to be there and it's important to see that he has competition. Having a lot of guys pushing from behind, leading you to give your best and the more players there are, the better it is for everyone.”20-year-old Donnarumma, who has already made 170 first team appearances for the Rossoneri, is set to be the heir to long term Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. So far he has made 15 appearances for the Azzurri, keeping six clean sheets and conceding nine goals.Apollo Heyes