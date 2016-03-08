Italy starlet claims playing for Manchester United was like 'a military regime'

Often, when we hear of the memories of Manchester United players past and present, they are dream-like and nostalgic. So, it comes as a shock when we hear Old Trafford painted in a negative light.



Pierluigi Gollini, 23, is a currently a goalkeeper at Atalanta. Initially a product of Fiorentina’s youth system, Gollini moved to Manchester United in 2012, at the age of 17. Spending just two years in Manchester, it became clear that Gollini and the English city were not meant to be.



Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Gollini opened up about his time in Manchester:



“There is a sort of military regime with absurd rules at United: in winter, hats, gloves, under-knit, long sleeves and trousers are forbidden, tattoos and social profiles are forbidden. I saw Brazilians or Africans who died of cold. But that experience helped me, I became a man.”

