Italy starlet responds to Inter rumours
21 March at 13:15Italy U19 captain Davide Bettella has spoken to CalcioMercato.com after Italy's 2-2 draw with Belgium's youth side in the elite portion of the European Championship qualifying.
"We must compact and not distort our game as we unfortunately did in the second half.
"Is there little space? I want to become a great defender and I will succeed just concentrating on work.
"Inter and Atalanta? I'm working only on myself."
Bettella currently plays for Atalanta but is on loan with Pescara until June 2020; where he signed for in January. Bettella came from Inter Milan in 2018 but the club are reportedly keen on bringing him back; seeing the potential he has for the future.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments