Italy, Totti: 'I did my job, now it's up to you guys'

Sorteggio #EURO2020, io ho fatto quello che dovevo fare, adesso è il vostro turno! Forza #azzurri! pic.twitter.com/stWG5KNsoZ — Francesco Totti (@Totti) November 30, 2019

Francesco Totti was present at the Euro 2020 draw as he was one of the guests who participated in the draw. Italy were placed into Group A alongside Switzerland, Turkey and Wales in what is viewed as a pretty favorable group for the azzurri. Germany did not have the same luck as they were placed in Group F alongside France and Portugal (in what is considered the group of death). After the draw, Roberto Mancini spoke to the press as he said that the azzurri will be going into the Euro's with one goal on their mind: to lift the trophy. Roma legend Francesco Totti seemed happy with Italy's group as he said: 'I did my job, now it's time for you guys to do yours!'.Italy are certainly viewed as one of the Euro 2020 favorites as they breezed through the Euro 2020 qualification process by earning 10 wins out of 10. Roberto Mancini's team will kick-off the tournament next summer as they will play in Rome. You can view Totti's message bellow right now: