Italy U-21 beat Armenia 1-0 but almost concede late equaliser
14 October at 22:00The Italy Under 21 squad beat a tough Armenia side 1-0 today to rise to second in their Euro Under 21 qualifying group, reports Calciomercato.com.
The Azzurrini, under the guidance of new coach Paolo Nicolato, secured a 1-0 victory thanks to an early goal from Ascoli striker Gianluca Scamacca, but could have scored more after wasting a variety of good chances throughout the game, with their opponents coming close to equalising after hitting the bar in the dying minutes of the game.
Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone disappointed for the Azzurrini tonight but will hope to put the performance behind him as the squad move forward. The squad desperately needed three points after a disappointing goalless draw against Ireland last week, in a game that saw former Juventus striker Moise Kean sent off mid-way through the second half.
The Italy Under 21 squad’s next game is against Iceland next month as they continue their road to the Under 21 European Championship in 2021.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments