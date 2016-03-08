Italy U-21 lose heavily to Slovakia

Italy U21 lost to Slovakia U21 today by a heavy 3-0 score line in a friendly game. Coach Di Biagio used Milan forward Patrick Cutrone alongside Federico Bonazzoli upfront but they failed to find the back of the net. This was a very heavy loss for Di Biagio's team (the biggest since he took over) even if it was only a friendly game. He will surely be hoping that his side responds in the right way in their next game.



FT: Slovakia 3-0 Italy (Haraslin 9, 49, Mraz 56).



