Italy U-21, Nicolato: 'Good, but we must improve. The replacement of Kean...'

10 September at 23:45
The new Italy Under-21 coach Paolo Nicolato spoke to Italian media outlet Rai Sport tonight after his team’s 5-0 victory over Luxembourg in a Euro U-21 qualifying game. Nicolato replaced previous coach Luigi Di Biagio earlier this year, who had led the Under 21 squad for six years.
 
 The Italy U-21 team disappointed this summer, failing to progress past the group stages of 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, after losing 1-0 to Poland, despite winning the other two games in the group.
 
“It was a good game, but we can improve. In the first half, perhaps, we wasted the ball a little too much. Our type of game tends to wear out opponents like these, who tend to press, finding a little more room in the second half. The replacement of Kean? I needed a player who could play more widely. Moise tended to centralise and I had Riccardo on the bench who, on the other hand, is very good at that kind of game. Zaniolo's change? I have a lot of quality players and, if I can, I prefer to use them.”

