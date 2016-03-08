Italy U-21, Nicolato: 'Today it wasn't easy'
14 October at 22:45Italy Under 21 coach Paolo Nicolato spoke to Italian media outlet Rai Sport via Calciomercato.com following his side’s 1-0 victory over Armenia in their U21 Euro qualifying match.
"We had a good game, but the team is not good physically. We had many chances between the first and second halves, then if you don't take advantage of them with a shot on goal you risk drawing.”
The 52-year-old Italian coach touched on what the squad still needs to do to improve.
“We've gotten better since last game, but our condition is still short. The guys aren't brilliant, we've gone through a difficult journey and we've also had some illness. Today it wasn't easy.”
The Azzurrini are currently second in their U21 Euro qualifying group behind first place Ireland, although the Irish have played a game more than Italy. The Azzurrini’s next game is against Iceland next month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments