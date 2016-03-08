Italy U-21 second half blitz beats Spain U-21

Italy's Under-21's started off their UEFA Euro Under-21 Championships with a come from behind win over rivals Spain. Playing at Bologna's Renato Dall'Ara stadium, the home team found themselves a goal down after a brilliant strike from Dani Ceballos in the ninth minute. The Iberian's dominated the first half an hour of the match, until the Azzurrini kicked into gear and started exerting their play on the opposition. Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa equalized near the end of the half, skipping past Spain's defense to fool Spain's goalkeeper, and score at the near post.



Just after the hour mark, Italy took the lead, as Chiesa completed his brace, powering home a shot from inside the penalty box after good work from Patrick Cutrone and Nicolo Barella. The points were wrapped up with less than 10 minutes to go, as with the use of the VAR, the referee determined that Soler had tugged back Cutrone and Pellegrini stepped up to calmly converted the spot kick and send the 30000 plus fans in Emilia-Romagna happy on this Sunday night.