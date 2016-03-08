Italy, U21 coach Nicolato releases call up list, Kean and Bastoni in

Italy Under 21 coach Paolo Nicolato has released the list of players called up for the Azzurrini for their upcoming games against Ireland Armenia. One unexpected addition was Moise Kean who, unlike friend Nicolo Zaniolo, wasn’t called up for the senior team by coach Roberto Mancini.Here is the list of players called up by Nicolato:: Carnesecchi, Del Favero, Plizzari: Adjapong, Bastoni, Delprato, Gabbia, Marchizza, Lu. Pellegrini, Ranieri, Sala: Carraro, Frattesi, Locatelli, Maggiore, Maistro, Tonali, Zanellato: Cutrone, Kean, Pinamonti, Scamacca, SottilApollo Heyes