Italy Under-21 Squad announced: Kean, Tonali and Cutrone included

Italy Under-21 coach Paolo Nicolato has announced the list of players that have been summoned for the Azzurrini’s upcoming matches against Iceland and Armenia later this month, according to Calciomercato.com Important inclusions include Brescia’s starlet midfielder Sandro Tonali, who Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been following with great interest for a number of weeks. Then two Italian’s that are currently in the Premier League were also called up, Wolves’ Patrick Cutrone and Everton’s Moise Kean.: Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani), Mattia Del Favero (Piacenza), Alessandro Plizzari (Livorno);: Claud Adjapong (Hellas Verona), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Davide Bettella (Pescara), Enrico Delprato (Livorno), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina), Marco Sala (Virtus Entella);: Marco Carraro (Perugia), Davide Frattesi (Empoli), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Fabio Maistro (Salernitana), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone);: Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Moise Kean (Everton), Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Ascoli), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina).Apollo Heyes