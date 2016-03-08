Italy v Portugal: predicted line-ups

The League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League could witness a twist in the tail when Italy will host Portugal in the Azzurri's decisive game in the group stages tomorrow.

Roberto Mancini's men currently have four points in the bag from three games, following their vital 1-0 win over Poland in the previous game of the tournament. Portugal have played only two games and have won both of them and they currently top the table.

A win for Italy will mean that Portugal will have to beat Poland in their last game, but a defeat could crush any hopes of them progressing into the next round by topping their group.

Here are the predicted line-up for the game on Saturday:

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Lasagna, Insigne

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Rui; Carvalho, Neves, Pizzi; Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Bruma

