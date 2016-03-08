Italy, Vialli: 'It's an honor to help Mancini...'

Gianluca Vialli was named Italy's chief delegate as he will now be working with azzurri boss Roberto Mancini. Vialli had this to say on the matter as he spoke to TMW (via Calciomercato.com): ' I am happy to fill this role. I will work alongside our young players, I want to thank the president for this opportunity. I understand what it means to wear the Italy jersey, I am ready to help the national team. Mancini? It's an honor to work with him...'. More to come...