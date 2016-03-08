Italy vs Finland 2-0, as Barella and Kean shined for the azzurri

Italy took on Finland today in their first Euro 2020 qualifier as the azzurri ended up winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Barella and Kean. The game started off with a bang as Barella put Mancini's side 1-0 up after only 7 minutes.



The Azzurri created other decent chances but failed to convert them. In the second half, Moise Kean scored Italy's second goal of the game as he scored on his debut. This was all that was needed as Mancini's team came away with a 2-0 win over Finland to start off their road to Euro 2020 on the right foot. Italy used a pretty young formation today as the youngsters responded in a great way. You can view the player ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



THE AZZURRI PLAYER RATINGS (VIEW SO BELLOW):



Italy: Donnarumma 6, Piccini 6.5, Bonucci 6, Chiellini 6.5, Biraghi 6, Barella 7.5, Jorginho 6, Verratti 6.5, Kean 7.5, Immobile 6.5, Bernardeschi 6.