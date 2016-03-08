Italy managed a draw against the Netherlands at Allianz Stadium, after the guests equalized in the 88th minute. Here are the tops and flops of the game.

Perin: Made a few stunning saves to deny the Netherlands, certainly proving why he could very well be ahead of Donnarumma in the pecking order between the sticks. Couldn't do anything about Ake's goal. Zaza receives an honorable mention for his great presence and goal.



Flops

De Sciglio: Was brought on in the second half to replace Zappacosta. Completely lost Ake at the back stick which leads to the away side's equalizer.

Criscito: Clear red card, which could've been avoided with a better challenge, or perhaps better marking. May have avoided a goal on that occasion, however, it certainly made things difficult for the Azzurri.

Bonaventura: Did very well in the midfield, along with Jorginho. Constantly made himself available, dropping down to suddenly accelerate and open up the opponent's defense, as we have seen him do so many times for Milan.