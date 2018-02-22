The National teams involved, 55 to be exact, have been divided into four leagues, based on their current ranking. Every league has been divided into four groups of three or four teams.

Italy are included in League A and will face Portugal and Poland in group A3. The FIGC have now announced where their first match will be played: September 7th against Poland at Stadio Dall'Ara (Bologna's home soil).

UEFA's Nations League, which was created to provide more competitive matches in place of the friendlies, will start this fall with Italy playing their first match against Poland.