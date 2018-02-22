Italy, why Bernardeschi has left Italy's training camp
24 May at 17:45Federico Bernardeschi has been forced to leave Italy's training camp ahead of the friendly games against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands.
The Azzurri released an official statement on their website, revealing why the Juventus man will be left out.
"Following the withdrawals of Emerson Palmieri and Claudio Marchisio through injury, Federico Bernardeschi will also depart today. The Juventus player turned up with an injury and it has been agreed with his club that he shall return home to receive treatment. "
