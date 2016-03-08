The Italian women’s national team beat Bosnia earlier in their Euro 2021 qualifying match.Le Azzurre, guided by Milena Bertolini, are now second in their qualifying group alongside Denmark after winning their first four games in a row. Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli scored the opening goal only three minutes in before 22-year-old Roma midfielder Manuela Giugliano scored the second 28 minutes in.Despite the team’s dominance, Le Azzurre failed to add to their goal tally and the match ended 2-0, but not before Bosnian forward Amela Kršo was sent off.Last summer Bertolini guided her squad to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after the side topped their group comfortably, impressing against strong times like Brazil and Australia.The squad won their round of 16 meeting against China before dropping to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. However, the squads performance caught the attention of many and breathed life into women’s football in Italy.Apollo Heyes