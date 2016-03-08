Italy Women, coach Bertolini: 'There are no equal opportunities in Italy...'
27 September at 21:30Italy Women coach Milena Bertolini spoke to fans and reporters on stage at ’30 years of IKEA in Italy’ today via Calciomercato.com about the lack of equal opportunities for female footballers in Italy compared to the men, with the coach stressing the need for a political and social change in the country.
Bertolini guided the Italian women’s national team to Women’s World Cup quarter finals in France this year, impressing the country with their group stage victories.
“There are currently no equal opportunities for men and women in Italy. If you even think that the law does not provide professionalism in football for women. If we want to be a society and a country in the vanguard, this must make us think. In Italy we need a big investment in culture and education, which is the key to putting women in a position to have the same opportunities, which are not there. Then we women have to work a lot on the awareness of our abilities. They are difficult challenges because at a political level they give less short-term results and there is little investment.”
Apollo Heyes
