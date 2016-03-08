Italy, Zaniolo calms the fans after nasty head injury against Spain
17 June at 12:45Last night, during the game between Italy and Spain (U-21), Zaniolo took a heavy knock to his head in a clash with the Spanish goalkeeper Simon.
Luckily, there was no need for a CT scan in the hospital as first feared. Zaniolo calmed the fans this morning through a post on his official Instagram, joking about the incident with a nice bit of wordplay.
"Thank you for the affection you have shown me, now I'm much better. Now we 'head' to the next game," he wrote.
