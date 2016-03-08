Italy, Zaniolo calms the fans after nasty head injury against Spain

Luckily, there was no need for a CT scan in the hospital as first feared. Zaniolo calmed the fans this morning through a post on his official Instagram, joking about the incident with a nice bit of wordplay.

"Thank you for the affection you have shown me, now I'm much better. Now we 'head' to the next game," he wrote.

Last night, during the game between Italy and Spain (U-21), Zaniolo took a heavy knock to his head in a clash with the Spanish goalkeeper Simon.